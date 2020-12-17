Right Now Needs Fund helps students with necessities so they can focus on learning

SEATTLE — An interview with Petaki Cobell, Alliance for Education & Right Now Needs Fund Director and Amazon's Bettina Stix, Director of Disaster Relief by Amazon & Right Now Needs.

Amazon and Alliance for Education, along with Bellevue LifeSpring, recently announced a $2.5 million donation from Amazon to support the immediate needs of thousands of students from underserved communities across the Puget Sound region. Amazon’s donation to expand the innovative Right Now Needs Fund aims to eliminate barriers to learning by providing immediate access to items such as food, clothing and school supplies across 133 schools in Bellevue School District and Seattle Public Schools.