Mental health resources available to front line healthcare workers

SEATTLE — The toll on health care workers during this pandemic has been tremendous. From the long hours to the heartbreaking reality of so many sick and dying. The issue was brought to national attention with the tragic death of Dr. Lorna Breen, the beloved New York City E.R. doctor who died by suicide.

In this interview, we talk with Psychologist Dr. Haylie Quinn about her work with front line healthcare workers at Swedish and the resources available to help:

Behavioral Health Concierge: This service provides same-day or next-day access to highly skilled, licensed mental health professionals, by video or phone. It is a confidential virtual service, offered exclusively to caregivers and their dependents. Confidential same-day or next-day appointments available from 7 AM to 8 PM via video or phone. Call 1-833-724-9355 to make an appointment.

The Gratitude Garden: "We invite you to help us recognize and appreciate these heroes by sending a special note to Swedish caregivers and all of the brave heroes on the front lines. Your messages will help bring moments of peace and comfort during this stressful time." Send a note to the Gratitude Garden.