SEATTLE — Frank Genzale of Frank's Quality Produce selected three pieces of fresh seasonal produce for Chef Thomas Cullen of Woodman Lodge in Snoqualmie to use in a recipe: Heirloom Tomatoes, green beans, and peaches.

The catch? Chef Cullen didn't know what those items were or what he was making until he arrived at our studios! He was allowed to bring proteins, spices, and any cooking implements he might need. With the ingredients Frank selected, he decided to use Burrata to create a Japanese-influenced take on a Caprese salad. We're calling it "The Umami Caprese".

Chef Thomas Cullen's Umami Caprese

ABOUT WOODMAN LODGE

Woodman Lodge | 38601 SE King St, Snoqualmie, WA 98065

Thomas Cullen is a chef at the iconic Woodman Lodge in Snoqualmie, but today he is rising to a new challenge.

Woodman Lodge

"The Woodman Lodge is a Northwest icon – a must-visit attraction located in Old Town Snoqualmie. It attracts locals, seasonal visitors, and Seattleites enjoying an escape from the din of the city, for a day trip or for an evening out. The turn-of-the-century feel at the Woodman Lodge, complete with its authentically restored player piano and wood-fired stove, ensures guests receive a warm and inviting greeting upon entry, not to be surpassed by the great food and fantastic service."

