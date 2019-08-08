BONNEY LAKE, Wash. — For 10 years, Knights, mermaids, fairies, and royalty have gathered in Bonney Lake for Washington's Midsummer Renaissance Faire, a celebration of fantasy and renaissance culture.

With jousting, fencing, music, dancing, reenactments, and costumes, the three weekends are full of fun for the whole family.

Shana Casey and members of Royal Acre Reenactment are showcasing the fashion and costumes that help guests immerse themselves in the time period and party like it's 1577.

Washington Midsummer Renaissance Faire

Washington Midsummer Renaissance Faire runs August 10-11 and 17-18 from 10 AM to 7 PM at The Kelley Farm, 19401 Sumner Buckley Highway, Bonney Lake. You can use promo code KING25 when buying tickets online to receive 25% off adult and family day or weekend passes.

THEMED WEEKENDS

August 10th – 11th – The Enchanted World of Faeries & Goblins

August 17th – 18th – A Pirate’s Plunder: Swashbucklers & Scallywags

