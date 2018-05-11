Seattle — The Seahawks hit a stumbling block at CenturyLink Field yesterday, losing to the red-hot LA Chargers, 25-17. The 'Hawks need to regroup quickly, because they face a challenging list of opponents in November, starting with the LA Rams next Sunday.

Nick Patterson from the Everett Herald joined guest host Brooke Fox to recap the high points and concerns from the game, and look ahead to next weekend's game in LA.

Game details:

Seahawks @ Rams - Sunday, November 11 at LA Memorial Coliseum. Kickoff: 1:25 pm

Connect with the Everett Herald on Facebook

Connect with Nick Patterson on Twitter: @NickHPatterson

Photo credits:

Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports (photos of Bobby Wagner, Doug Baldwin, Russell Wilson, Nick Vannett)

Otto Greule, Jr./Getty Images (photo of Bobby Wagner)

Watch KING 5's New Day Northwest 11:00 weekdays and streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.

© 2018 KING