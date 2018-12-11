The Seahawks went head to head against the league-leading Rams in LA and pushed hard all the way through, but lost a close one, 36 - 31. Now, the team faces a quick turnaround for a Thursday night showdown against the Green Bay Packers at CenturyLink Field.

Doug Farrar, National NFL Writer for USA TODAY Sports and the author of the book, The Genius of Desperation: The Schematic Innovations that Made the Modern NFL, recapped Sunday's game and looked ahead to Thursday's game.

Connect with Doug on Facebook and Twitter: @NFL_DougFarrar

© 2018 KING