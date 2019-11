SEATTLE — The Seahawks took on their division rival San Francisco, the last undefeated team, in a game with playoff implications. The defensive line shined in a nail bitter and Russell Wilson provided another game-winning drive in overtime. Joining us on Hawk Zone is Ray Roberts.

Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5, and streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.