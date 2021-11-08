Hawk Zone: Pre-season talk with Terry Hollimon

The Seahawks' first of three pre-season games is Saturday versus the Las Vegas Raiders. 🏈 #newdaynw

SEATTLE — Can you believe it's already football season again?! The Seahawks' first pre-season game is Saturday in Las Vegas versus the Raiders.

Because the NFL added a game to the regular-season schedule, it's a shortened pre-season this year.

One major storyline we're watching is Russell Wilson's happiness and where things are between the Seahawks' quarterback and coach Pete Carroll after a turbulent offseason.

Terry Hollimon breaks it all down, including how the defense is looking, who will step up to fill in KJ Wright's shoes, new faces on the team, and the 2021-2022 schedule.