Hawk Zone: Looking ahead to Week One

SEATTLE — Now that the NFL preseason is over, Terry Hollimon chats with Amity about Seahawks standouts and the team's roster cutdowns.

With the preseason reduced from four games to three, there is now a bye week between the final preseason game and the start of the regular season.

We also look ahead to Week One versus Indianapolis. There is still uncertainty surrounding the Colts' starting quarterback Carson Wentz, who suffered a foot injury early in the preseason. On Monday, Wentz was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list along with Colts' Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly and receiver Zach Pascal. If Wentz is unable to start, former UW quarterback Jacob Eason would likely get the start.

We also take a look at the Seahawks' injury situation and Terry tells us his thoughts on the team's chances this season. We end with a little friendly competition on the plaza.