SEATTLE — Living in the Pacific Northwest, Farm-to-Table foods and gifts are very popular. You can incorporate that theme into a summer party as well!

Rebecca Grant from New Creations Weddings shows us farm to table inspired ideas for table name tags, drink garnishes, party favors and centerpieces!

Have a Farm-to-Table themed party this summer Idea for a functional and edible centerpiece Jars of organic honey with fun sayings make a beautiful guest takeaway for the end of your event. Calligraphy by Letters by Ellen on an egg makes an adorable place setting "card" Seed packets on the place setting double as a favor with a lovely edible flower. "You can make this a centerpiece, you don't need to worry about having traditional flowers."

