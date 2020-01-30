SEATTLE — Harper Ly Foy of Edmonds was one of approximately seven babies born in the U.S. every year diagnosed with a very rare genetic skin condition called Harlequin Ichthyosis. It causes thick, scaly plaques all over their bodies that crack and split apart. It's itchy, painful, and requires constant care.

In this interview, we chat with Harper and mom Angie Foy about living with Harlequin Ichthyosis, Harper's recent photo shoot with Seattle Children's and how they hope to inspire others to love themselves, and others, just the way they are.

