SEATTLE — Never boring, always a big show, the Harlem Globetrotters have been thrilling audiences for almost a century with their basketball skills and tricks. In anticipation of the team's visit to the Pacific Northwest, #30 Forward Zeus McClurkin showed us some of the crazy tricks he's known for.

Cut from every basketball team he tried out for from seventh through tenth grade, Zeus is a testament to breaking down obstacles in your way and never giving up on your dreams. He kept pushing, finally made his high school team his junior and senior seasons, and now he's a world record holder. In fact, Zeus has 4 Guinness World Record Titles:

most basketball slam dunks in one minute, with 16 (2017)

most bounced three-pointers in one minute, with five (2017)

most blindfolded basketball slam dunks in one minute, with five (2018)

most behind-the-back three-pointers, with three baskets made (2018)

GLOBETROTTER TOUR

Committed to bringing fans the best experience and most electrifying athletes on the planet, the Harlem Globetrotters will give their fans a chance to get closer than ever to the action and team’s stars with their brand-new Fan Powered World Tour, which is set to come to the Seattle area.

