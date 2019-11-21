SEATTLE — Research shows that over half of parents admit to going over their holiday budget, which can lead to stress before and after the holidays.

Harborstone Credit Union is on a mission to reduce finance-related stress, and is collaborating with Junior Achievement of Washington to educate children on building healthy financial habits.

Senior VP, Chief Experience Officer, Lisa Stargus, and President and CEO of Junior Achievement of Washington, Natalie Vega O'Neil, share their financial tips for the holidays and their goals for their new partnership.

