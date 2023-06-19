Happy Pride from New Day NW!

New Day Northwest celebrates Pride month with drag queens, queer TV, local businesses and more.

SEATTLE — Celebrating Seattle Pride, New Day dedicated an entire show to showcasing LGBTQ+ individuals and businesses in the community. Topics ranged from drag queens and television, to local a community center, fashion and even hockey.

Winner of season one of "Rupaul's Drag Race," Bebe Zahara Benet shared her thoughts on national drag bans, how to celebrate pride this year, as well as brands pulling out of various pride events. Her new show "Nubia: A Brave New World" stars Shea Couleé, Yvie Oddly, Mo Heart, Rajah O'Hara and La La Ri, and welcomes audiences into the Nubia galaxy while celebrating Black excellence.

Author of "Honey, I'm Homo" joined New Day NW to talk about how different shows showcase queer people even in seemingly stereotypically heterosexual dynamics. Shows like "Bewitched," "The Golden Girls," Will and Grace" and many more all have worked to represent the LGBTQ+ community in different ways whether the audience knew it or not.

The Lambert House is a community center located in Capitol Hill that provides a safe space for LGBTQ+ youth from ages 10-22. Serving kids across King County in person and online, the Lambert House offers support groups and spaces where kids can hangout, play games and make friends.

The fashion industry is still very gendered, a construct that leaves many people feeling unseen. This segment is specifically for anyone watching who doesn’t identify in those terms, anyone curious about nonbinary fashion and anyone who is an ally or has a loved one who is nonbinary.

Darcy’s tips for styling a great Gender Mashup outfit

1. Pick a location with a single fitting room that allows you to easily bring items from all over the store - like Nordstrom Rack.

2. Do a quick lap around the whole store before making any selections. Then, grab a cart.

3. Aim for about 10-15 items. Five items that spark your interest. Five items to go with those items (for example, you might be excited to try a really cool shirt, but you need some bottoms with it in order to get the full picture).

4. Hit the fitting room: You’re there to try, not necessarily buy so approach every outfit with curiosity and an open mind. Ask yourself: what do I like? What do I have questions about? What do I not like? Take your time. Venture out of the small fitting room and walk around a little.

5. Grab some "Gender Dupes” aka the same item from the men’s section and the women’s section. Many items exist in multiple forms, and it’s interesting to try them back-to-back to see which one fits better. The more you know about your preferences, your sizing and your comfort in various brands and items, the more successful you will be.

6. If you or someone you love is newly embracing nonbinary style, taking them shopping is a great way to show your support. It can be overwhelming, intimidating and sometimes scary to go alone.

Defenseman for the Seattle Thunderbirds, Luke Prokop was originally drafted by the Nashville Predators in 2020. A year later, he came out on Instagram, which made him the first openly gay player under NHL contract. After experiencing waves of support, Prokop acknowledges the work that still needs to be done before everyone in athletics is comfortable being who they are.

And if you want to pump up the pride vibes wherever you are just blast “Padam Padam” by Kylie Minogue.