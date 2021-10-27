x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
New Day Northwest

Would you try turkey dinner candy corn? - Hot Topics

Plus, our panel discusses 2021's top Halloween costumes and whether or not they like scary movies! 🎃 #newdaynw
Credit: New Day NW
Our panel discusses some spooky hot topics!

It's time for some hot topics, and these ones are a little spooky! Evening's Angela Poe Russell, executive producer Joseph Suttner, and producer Rebecca Perry join Amity to dig into the latest.

This Week's Hot Topics:

  • USA Today came out with 2021's Top 10 costumes. Which ones do we love?
  • What are your irrational fears? Bridges? Bears? Our panelists open up.
  • We test turkey dinner candy corn. Is it surprisingly delicious or not so much?
  • Everyone likes Harry Potter, right? As we found out, our panelists have mixed feelings.
  • Is pumpkin carving overrated? 
  • Why in the world do people actually like scary movies!?

Segment Producer Joseph Suttner. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.

In Other News

Gift yourself an updated bathroom this holiday season