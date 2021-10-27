Would you try turkey dinner candy corn? - Hot Topics

It's time for some hot topics, and these ones are a little spooky! Evening's Angela Poe Russell, executive producer Joseph Suttner, and producer Rebecca Perry join Amity to dig into the latest.
This Week's Hot Topics:
- USA Today came out with 2021's Top 10 costumes. Which ones do we love?
- What are your irrational fears? Bridges? Bears? Our panelists open up.
- We test turkey dinner candy corn. Is it surprisingly delicious or not so much?
- Everyone likes Harry Potter, right? As we found out, our panelists have mixed feelings.
- Is pumpkin carving overrated?
- Why in the world do people actually like scary movies!?
