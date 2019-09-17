SEATTLE — Jessica Brockway, owner and head baker at Bothell's BB Nest Bakery, specializes in natural and clean baked goods with locally sourced, high-quality ingredients. She'll compete for the title and the $25,000 prize on Season 3 of the Food Networks' Halloween Baking Championships starting Mon, Sep. 23, at 9 PM. Today, she shares with us a few of her spooktacular recipes.

BB Nest Bakery's Halloween Cream Puffs

1 cup All-Purpose Flour

1 cup water

½ cup (1 stick salted butter), cubed

4 large eggs

1 tsp granulated sugar

½ tsp salt

On your stovetop, add the water in a medium-sized saucepot, and set your temperature to medium heat.

Add the cubed butter, salt, and sugar to the pot and bring to a boil.

Remove the pot from the heat source and add the flour, mix vigorously with a wooden spoon until a sticky ball forms.

Place the pot with your dough back onto the heat and stir until a film forms on the bottom of your pot (about two to three minutes)

Remove your pot from the stove and set aside for about five minutes so your dough can cool slightly.

Begin adding the eggs one at a time.

Your dough will appear to be separating but as you continue to add the eggs it will come together in a beautiful sticky dough.

Transfer dough to a pastry bag with a plain tip.

Pipe into small circles and swirl the tip for a flat surface. Separate each mound by a few inches.

(If using craquelin, add your cut out to the top of your dough before baking.)

Bake at 375 degrees for 25-30 minutes

BB Nest Bakery's Halloween Craquelin

6 TBSP unsalted butter softened at room temperature

¾ cup all-purpose flour

1/3 cup brown granulated sugar

¼ cup powdered sugar

Gel Color of Choice

In a clean bowl of a stand mixer, all the butter and both sugars, mix until homogenous.

Carefully add the flour and mix again until you have a paste. This is when you will add your food color of choice. (For Halloween I like using green, black, orange, etc. Be creative!)

Flatten the paste between two pieces of parchment paper with a rolling pin until your paste is about 2mm thick.

Freeze until needed.

Cut out circles that are slightly larger than your pate a choux dough and bake accordingly.

Once your cream puffs have cooled, fill with your favorite cream or ganache and decorate with tempered chocolate designs or gum paste cutouts.

Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5, and streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.