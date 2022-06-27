Cheese fries – yes, please! Halloumi fries pack a flavor punch

Halloumi cheese fries with all the toppings are the best comfort food. #newdaynw

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SEATTLE — Samantha Ferraro from The Little Ferraro Kitchen, shared her halloumi fries recipe with New Day Northwest.

These perfectly golden halloumi fries are topped with creamy yogurt, pomegranate molasses and za'atar making them irresistible. The toppings make this dish shine.

Halloumi fries with toppings

Prep Time: 5 mins

Cook Time: 15 mins

Total Time: 20 mins

Ingredients

Halloumi fries:

1 8.8-ounce block of halloumi cheese

½ cup all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

½ teaspoon garlic powder

Vegetable oil for frying

Yogurt sauce:

½ cup full-fat yogurt

¼ teaspoon Kosher salt

½ teaspoon honey

½ teaspoon lemon juice

Other toppings:

Pomegranate molasses

Za’atar

Aleppo pepper or other red pepper

Pomegranate Seeds

Cilantro

Instructions

Use a paper towel to pat the halloumi dry and cut into match sticks, about 2-3 inches long and ¼ inch wide.

On another plate, whisk the flour, smoked paprika and garlic powder together and set aside.

Bring a medium-sized skillet to medium-high heat and pour in enough vegetable oil to cover the bottom.

Dredge the halloumi sticks in the seasoned flour so they are all coated evenly. Once the oil is hot, place five to eight halloumi sticks in the oil and fry until golden brown, about two minutes. Then turn over and fry for another two minutes until all sides are a deep golden color. You may have to fry in batches, depending on how large your skillet is.

Remove halloumi fries and place on a paper towel-lined plate to drain excess oil and let cool for a minute.

Meanwhile, whisk the yogurt, salt, honey and lemon juice together and taste for seasoning. The consistency should be like a thin pancake batter for drizzling.

Arrange halloumi fries on a plate and drizzle with honey yogurt sauce, a drizzle of pomegranate molasses, sprinkle of za’atar, aleppo pepper and pomegranate seeds and garnish with fresh cilantro leaves.

Notes:

To make gluten-free halloumi fries, substitute all-purpose flour for gluten-free flour mix, rice flour or almond flour.

Halloumi fries are best enjoyed fresh, but to reheat, place halloumi fries on a baking sheet and in a 350-degree oven until warmed through.

Nutrition: