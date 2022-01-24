This fabulous Seattle salon specializes in Black hair

Jackie Page Christian joined New Day to talk about the inspiration behind her salon Six17. Plus, she walks us through some popular styles for Black hair. #newdaynw

When it comes to hair, we all have different styles and textures.

Jackie Page Christian came to Seattle from Atlanta in 2018 to visit her sister for a Beyonce concert. While she was here, one thing kept coming up in conversation: the lack of stylists that could work with the natural curls of Black hair.

Christian, a longtime stylist herself, opened a pop-up salon with her sister. During the six days their pop-up was open, they served 48 clients.

"It was either a freak accident or we were onto something," Christian said.

After the success of their second pop-up, in which they served 60 clients in nine days, they realized there was a market.

Christian moved to Seattle three years ago to open Six17 Salon. She joined New Day NW to talk about Six17 and the popular styles she works with.

Featured Styles

Flat twist

It's low maintenance and you can build it into other styles. It starts off similar to cornrows done with wet hair. The hair is braided down with two pieces crossing over each other, then set under a dryer. A couple of days later, they can be unraveled to become a beautiful, textured Afro. It's a protective style, which means no heat.

Wash and go

A very simple style. Christian said it always needs a curl-defining product.

Bantu knots

This style comes from the Zulu people of southern Africa. It has grown in popularity in recent years. While people used to wear it, set it, and unravel it, Bantu knots are now commonly worn as-is in knot form.

Texture method

Also known as "shingling." For this hair, the stylist goes in with product and defines the curls strand by strand. It usually takes about an hour and a half for the whole head with an additional half-hour under the dryer. It lasts for weeks. This stunning style is the second most requested Christian receives at Six17. It also ages well: the older it gets, the nicer it gets because the roots swell naturally, leaving definition and texture.

Two-strand twist

This oldy but goody is used today to create definition. Two pieces of hair are twisted around each other, set under a dryer, and unraveled. It creates a beautiful, wavy definition for the hair.

Silk press and blow out

This style has a beautiful effect, but it must be done professionally and responsibly. Christian cautions all of her clients to maintain a custom regimen on how to maintain the look and hair at home. She does not suggest her clients attempt this style at home. An untrained person can easily damage their hair with heat. When done professionally by a well-trained stylist, this hair lasts about two weeks.