SEATTLE — Show your loved ones how much you care about their heart and their health without cookies or cake this Valentine's Day. Food Network's Halloween Baking Champion Jasmin Bell Smith of Bells Pastries shares her quick recipe for these easy and fun Keto friendly gummy candies.

RECIPE: Keto Friendly Gummy Teddies

From Jasmin Bell Smith of Bells Pastries.

Prep Time: 5 Minutes

5 Minutes Cook Time: 10 Minutes

10 Minutes Total Time: 15 Minutes

15 Minutes Serves: 50-60 Gummy Bears

Ingredients

1/4 Cup Room Temp. Water

40 g Gelatin Powder

4 oz. Monkfruit Sweetener w/ Erythritol

1/4 tsp. Citric Acid

6 oz. Water

3-4 drops Oil Based (Candy) Extract

1-3 drops Water Based Food Coloring

Avocado Oil Spray

Instructions

Lightly spray six gummy molds with avocado oil, and set aside. In a small mixing bowl, bloom gelatin by combining gelatin and ¼ c room temperature water. Immediately stir mixture, and continue to stir until powder has dissolved. (Don’t worry if there are a few chunks of powder, as this mixture will thicken quickly). Using a small saucepot, bring 6 ounces of water, citric acid, and monkfruit to a simmer over medium heat. While the monkfruit dissolves in your saucepot, sort five small portion cups or ramekins. In each portion cup, add 3 drops food coloring, along with 3 drops of desired oil extract. As soon as the monkfruit has dissolved in your saucepot, turn down the heat to low, and add gelatin. Gently stir syrup over low heat until your gelatin has dissolved. Immediately remove from heat and pass syrup through strainer to remove any gelatin clumps Portion syrup into the five prepared ramekins. Moving quickly, stir each color/flavor until well blended. Using a dropper, individually fill each gummy mold with syrup to the brim. Repeat until all molds are filled. Once complete, transfer gummies to the refrigerator to allow them to chill for 10-20 minutes before unmolding. After unmolding all your gummies, lightly spray your hands with avocado oil, and toss gummies in a bowl. (This will keep them from sticking together). Spread gummies on a tray, and allow them to air dry for 3 hours before storing in an airtight container. Enjoy your guilt free sweet treat! For optimal freshness, discard gummies after two weeks.

ABOUT JASMIN BELL SMITH: "At the ripe age of five, Jasmin Bell Smith fell in love with cooking and made the kitchen her permanent “playground” as a child. Experimenting and creating recipes alongside her father, Jasmin found food to be her passion. Jasmin has been featured in several magazines, newspapers, local televised segments, and most recently on National Television with Food Network, as Season 3 Winner of Halloween Baking Championship (Oct. 2017). She was also a Finalist, runner up on a special edition of- Chopped Desserts (Dec. 2015), as well as special guest chef on the Emmy nominated talk show, Pickler & Ben (Sept. 2018). While utilizing her education from the University of Arizona with a bachelors in Fine Arts, Pastry Chef Jasmin Bell Smith is on a mission to share her artistic talents and passion for food with the new generation of 'Foodies'." (Bells Pastries).

