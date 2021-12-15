Here's the scoop on a zero-waste marketplace in Kirkland

Stephanie Lentz joined New Day NW to share how Scoop Marketplace helps shoppers buy zero-waste groceries and household items. Plus, a cheesy recipe. #newdaynw

We all hear about consumer waste from single-use plastic containers and the need to shop sustainably, but it's surprisingly hard! That's why a local marketplace in Kirkland is making it easy for shoppers to do just that.

Stephanie Lentz, owner of Scoop Marketplace, joined New Day NW to talk about how her store is making sustainable, low-carbon shopping easier. Plus, she shared her deliciously cheesy holiday recipe.

Cheese ball with nuts

Note: Cheeseball can be prepared a day in advance and stored, sealed in the fridge.

What you will need:

Food Processor

Citrus Press

Serving dish

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cup raw cashews *soaked*

1/4 cup nutritional yeast

3/4 tsp rosemary salt*

1/2 tsp dried thyme

1/2 tsp dried oregano

1/4 tsp ground pepper

1/4 tsp garlic powder

3 tbsp lemon juice

Instructions:

1. Cover cashews with filtered water and soak overnight, or cover cashews with boiling water and soak for 30 minutes.

2. Drain and rinse cashews.

3. Pour all ingredients into a food processor and blend until desired consistency.

4. Taste and adjust according to preferences.

5. Serve with crackers or bread.

* Regular sea salt can be used in place of rosemary salt. You can also adjust these spices/seasonings according to your preferences and even try garlic salt or truffle salt.

This cheese ball appetizer can be served in a variety of ways:

You can simply scoop it into a dish and enjoy it as is.

You can form it into a ball and roll it in chopped nuts or even add dried cranberries or chopped fresh rosemary.

You can form it into a pine cone shape and use almonds to make it look like a pine cone. Add sprigs of rosemary for some "evergreen" garnish.

If the cheeseball is too soft to hold its shape, chill in the fridge for a couple of hours.

Nut-free cheese ball

What you will need:

Food Processor

Citrus Press

Serving dish

Ingredients:

8 oz cream cheese, softened

1/3 cup mayo

1/4 cup nutritional yeast

3/4 tsp rosemary salt*

1/2 tsp dried thyme

1/2 tsp dried oregano

1/4 tsp ground pepper

1/4 tsp garlic powder

3 tbsp lemon juice

Instructions:

1. Pour all ingredients into a food processor and blend until desired consistency.

2. Taste and adjust according to preferences.

3. Serve with crackers or bread.

* Regular sea salt can be used in place of rosemary salt. You can also adjust these spices/seasonings according to your preferences and even try garlic salt or truffle salt.

This cheese ball appetizer can be served in a variety of ways.

You can simply scoop it into a dish and enjoy it as is.

You can form it into a ball and roll it in dried cranberries or even add some chopped fresh rosemary.

If the cheeseball is too soft to hold its shape, chill in the fridge for a couple of hours.

About Scoop Marketplace

Scoop Marketplace is a zero-waste grocery store in the Seattle area that offers package-free groceries, zero-waste lifestyle products, and home care goods in one easily accessible location. They are located in Kirkland (Juanita Village shopping center) and have a website for online shopping. Customers can bring their own reusable containers from home and can choose the quantity they purchase without taking home any disposable packaging.

Scoop Marketplace sources its products in bulk, eliminating the need for disposable packaging, and significantly reducing our carbon footprint and environmental impact. Its mission is to normalize zero-waste grocery shopping. They are passionate about teaching people how to improve the quality of their lives while learning to walk more gently on the planet.