Grieving a loved one during the pandemic looks different

New guidelines mean fewer people can be together, but technology and caring, knowledgeable people can help preserve important moments. Sponsored by Bonney Watson.

SEATTLE — Grieving a loved one is never easy, but COVID -19 means new regulations, and changes in how traditional mourning looks.

Bonney Watson has been in the memorial business since 1861, which means this is not the first pandemic the company has been through.

Cameron Smock, President/CEO says the company's history serving families means it has insight into how best meet the needs of those who have lost loved ones.

Smock says the pandemic means changes that can be hard for grieving families to accept. But Bonney Watson has found ways to accommodate as many as possible per guidelines, inside or at the gravesite, and use technology to make others feel a part of the services.

Bonney Watson offers a free Personal Planning Guide that can help individuals, as well as families, make decisions in advance.