SEATTLE — You don't have to cruise on a large ship to find great adventure. With a maximum of 86 guests, Uncruise Adventure's cruise ships can reach remote corners and beautiful destinations around the world. Business Development Director of Uncruise Adventures Cathy Lamb visits New Day to talk about unbeatable adventures aboard small ships.

Sponsored by AAA. Segment Producer Heidi Eng. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.