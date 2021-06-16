Graham Gardner never spoke or walked on his own, but he had an impact on the people around him

Graham Garder was unable to speak or walk on his own, yet his parents sensed that he could understand everything they said, and they treated him accordingly.
His father Dr. Steven Gardner, author of "Jaberwocky: Lessons of Love from a Boy Who Never Spoke," joins New Day NW to talk about Graham and his book.
AUTHOR BIO: Dr. Steven Gardner is an internist at Massachusetts General Hospital, Assistant Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, and past Medical Director of the Massachusetts Special Olympics. He is a past winner of the Harvard Medical School Humanism in Medicine Award. He is a prominent photographer whose images focus on the resilience of people facing adversity and the compassion of caregivers. His work has been exhibited in Boston and Martha’s Vineyard, where he is a volunteer physician at Camp Jabberwocky, the location and inspiration for many of the stories in his book, Jabberwocky: Lessons of Love from a Boy Who Never Spoke (Made for Success Publishing, April 27, 2021). To learn more, visit Jabberwockybook.com.
