Gotta Have It! Gifts to get now and later

From cocktail makers to totes that make you smile, these are producer Suzie Wiley’s gift ideas perfect for now or during the holidays! #newdaynw

One of the main stays of New Day during the holidays has always been our "Gotta Have Its."

Almost every year since we started in 2010, producer Suzie Wiley has shared the gifts the staff is hoping for, you know, the Gotta Have It's!

For Christmas in July, we wanted to share the gift ideas you can give now, but that would also make the list during December.

Sometimes known as Suzie Clause, she joined us for our latest round of Gotta Have It's!

Featured products: