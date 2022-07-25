Gotta Have It! Gifts to get now and later

One of the main stays of New Day during the holidays has always been our "Gotta Have Its."
Almost every year since we started in 2010, producer Suzie Wiley has shared the gifts the staff is hoping for, you know, the Gotta Have It's!
For Christmas in July, we wanted to share the gift ideas you can give now, but that would also make the list during December.
Sometimes known as Suzie Clause, she joined us for our latest round of Gotta Have It's!
Featured products:
- Bartesian Home Cocktail Maker: Watch a video of Bartesian in action here
- Patagonia Fleece: About their Recycled Fleece
- Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream Subscription: Flavors
- Chalo Totes & Bags: Where to buy — Main Store: Seatac Concourse C & Simply Seattle
