Good news is always, well, good! One Instagram account is completely devoted to it

The Good News Movement Instagram account has 2.5 million followers and even caught the attention of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle! #newdayNW
The Good News Movement Instagram account shares good news daily to 2.5 million followers.

Journalist and CNN en Español reporter Michelle Figueroa started the Good News Movement Instagram account in late 2018, to share good news stories. It hit a chord and took off right away, but then when the pandemic hit, people really responded.

We first interviewed Figueroa a year ago when she had about 1.6 million followers. She even got the royal seal of approval when in January of 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to shine a spotlight on the page and became the only account the couple followed on Instagram for that month!

Now, a year after we first talked with her, Good News Movement has 2.5 million followers and she has definitely set out to do what she thought the world needed – sharing good news!

Figueroa joins New Day NW for an update a year later.

