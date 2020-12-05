Margaret steps up to the plate for a lightning round with Gonzo and Goldy

SEATTLE — They call it the Quick Pitch, the time in the show when Gonzo & Goldy breakout the really tough, personal questions that make any baseball player pause.
It's only fair that Margaret had to face the lightning round as well!
A new, weekly program on the Seattle Mariners YouTube channel will let fans get to know the players on a different level. Inside Corner with Gonzo & Goldy is co-hosted by starting pitcher Marco Gonzales and Mariners broadcaster Aaron Goldsmith. Each week they interview a different Mariners player.
A new episode posts every Tuesday night at 6 PM. The show, which is full of teasing and belly laughs will feature conversations with Mariners players about baseball, hobbies, life under quarantine, and a host of other topics.
“I hope this feels like pulling up a chair and eavesdropping on what these guys talk about in the clubhouse,” said Goldsmith.
Watch the first episode of Inside Corner with catcher Tom Murphy on YouTube.
