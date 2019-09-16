COUPEVILLE, Wash. — Who knew a water-starch mixture and acrylic paint could create something so beautiful? This style of art is called water marbling, and Coupeville art studio Go Marbley invites people to try it out themselves. Acrylic colors are floated over a large vat of water, which are then 'tickled' with a comb or stylist to create a unique pattern.

Once you have a pattern you want to save, it is captured on silk, paper or wood. Owner Ed Hodson joins New Day Northwest to show us exactly how it's done.

