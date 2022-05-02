Gluten-Free Focaccia is the way to Amity’s Italian heart

New Day staff is cooking all week long and today executive producer Joseph Suttner shares that his long search for a gluten-free focaccia recipe is over! #newdaynw

Back in November, the week leading up to Thanksgiving, our team members shared their favorite recipes and we cooked them together.

We loved that so much, we're doing it again! All this week, a team member will share a favorite recipe.

We're starting this week off right with a recipe executive producer Joseph Suttner found by Kim from the website Let Them Eat Gluten Free Cake.

He was determined to make a gluten free focaccia bread that would please Amity's Italian heart and he did it! Find the recipe here!