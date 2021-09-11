Try this gluten-free Lemon, Yogurt, and Olive Oil Pound Cake

The book, "Cannelle et Vanille: A New Way to Bake Gluten-Free" is all about gluten-free cooking made simple. #newdaynw

A beautiful new cookbook has caught our attention. "Cannelle et Vanille: A New Way to Bake Gluten-Free" is all about baking made simple with gluten-free ingredients. If you've ever tried to make something gluten-free, you know it's not easy!

Author and Seattleite Aran Goyoaga joined New Day NW to demonstrate a delicious recipe for glazed lemon, yogurt, and olive oil pound cake, which is included in the book.

INGREDIENTS:

This is a basic snack cake. It is very lemony with a simple glaze. You can add orange zest or poppy seeds to it if you'd like.

For the cake:

-1 cup (200 g) sugar

-1 tablespoon finely grated lemon zest (from 2 to 3 medium lemons)

-1 cup (140 g) superfine brown rice flour

-1 cup (100 g) almond flour, any lumps broken up

-3 large eggs

-1/2 cup (115 g) whole-milk yogurt or Cashew-Coconut Yogurt

-1/2 cup (110 g) extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for greasing

-1 tablespoon vanilla extract

-1 tablespoon baking powder

-1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

For the glaze:

-2 cups (240 g) powdered sugar

-2 to 3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

-2 tablespoons finely chopped pistachios, for topping

DIRECTIONS (MAKES 1 LOAF):

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Grease the inside of an 81/2-by-41/2-inch loaf pan with a little bit of olive oil.

2. To make the cake, in a large bowl, rub together the sugar and lemon zest until fragrant. This helps release the natural lemon oil. Whisk in the remaining ingredients until the battens smooth. Pour the batter into the prepared pan and bake for 45 to 50 minutes, until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Let the cake cool in the pan for 15 minutes, then invert onto a wire rack. Let the cake cool completely if you want the glaze to stay thick on top of the cake. If the cake is warm, the glaze will melt and run off.

3. To make the glaze, in a medium bowl, whisk together the powdered sugar and lemon juice until smooth and lump free. As you begin to whisk, it might seem too thick, but as the sugar absorbs the juice, the glaze will thin out. The glaze should be pourable but not too runny.

4. Put a tray or baking sheet under the wire rack and pour the glaze all over the cake, letting it run over the edges. Wait a few minutes for the glaze to set. Sprinkle the top with the pistachios, then serve. The cake will keep at room temperature for 3 days. If you refrigerate it, the glaze will soften.