SEATTLE — Seattle is known for it's proximity to nature and great hiking spots, but there's more to explore than just above the surface.

Kees Leverenz and Alex Adolfi are experienced divers and diving instructors, both exploring global waters through Global Underwater Explorers, and they're on a mission to show off what Seattle's local waters have to offer below the surface.

From extraordinary marine life to historical artifacts, there's a lot to uncover in Elliot Bay and Lake Washington. However, the two divers understand that diving is not accessible to everyone, which is why they've been working on creating a 3D model of their discoveries.

Leverenz and Adolfi sit down to show what they've discovered on their recent dives and show examples of their 3D models.

