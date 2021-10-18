New book discusses the importance of friendship

The science is in: friendship leads to healthier, happier lives. Studies have shown that those with stable, loving friendships are less likely to develop certain illnesses and more likely to heal from others; and loneliness has been identified as a significant risk factor for a number of serious conditions. No less an authority than former U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Vivek H. Murthy, has noted that loneliness is “associated with an increased risk for heart disease, dementia, depression, anxiety, sleep disturbances, and even premature death.” Yet we still treat friendship as if it’s a nice luxury, instead of a requirement for a good life — and we live in a culture that encourages the kind of cutthroat competition and individualism that are incompatible with deep friendship. While we now have the science to answer the why of cultivating deep friendships, we’re still shaky on the how. That’s why Glenda D. Shaw wrote "Better You, Better Friends: A Whole New Approach to Friendship" (Rowman and Littlefield Publishers, September 2021, Hardcover), a timely, research-based, and innovative roadmap to establishing lifelong healthy friendships.