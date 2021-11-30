Helping kids practice kindness for Giving Tuesday and beyond

To celebrate Giving Tuesday, many are donating to organizations and causes that they support.
How can we also help the next generation get interested in helping others? Former teacher and FeelLinks blogger, Marcelle Waldman, joined New Day NW to share ways we can help the next generation practice kindness.
IDEAS FOR PRESCHOOL-AGED KIDS:
- Leave treats outside your door for a delivery person.
- Make cards for family, friends, or a local retirement home.
- Celebrate community heroes (e.g., teachers, police, firefighters, nurses).
- Pick up garbage at a local park or in your neighborhood.
ELEMENTARY-AGED KIDS:
- Organize or participate in food and clothing drives.
- Create a lemonade stand or other fundraiser. Donate the proceeds to an important cause.
- Contribute to chores at home.
- Talk about how kindness makes them feel and how others feel. Point out and recognize others' acts of kindness.
MIDDLE SCHOOL/HIGH SCHOOL:
- Dig deep into what they are passionate about. Discuss ways to get involved and advocate for current events that are meaningful to them.
- Seek volunteer opportunities, raise funds, or find other ways to get involved in supporting important causes.
- Talk about character, morals, and values.
