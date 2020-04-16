SEATTLE — COVID-19 is forcing all of us to change our habits, and for many that includes how we eat!

Registered dietitian Ginger Hultin from Champagne Nutrition shares tips on how to change your grocery shopping and cooking habits while spending more time at home with recipes like easy make ahead breakfasts.

Ingredients

1 egg

13.5 oz can reduced fat/lite coconut milk

1/4 cup sugar

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon cardamom

1/4 teaspoon sea salt

3 cups old-fashioned rolled oats

1 cup fresh or frozen blueberries

Optional add-ins almonds, shredded coconut, extra blueberries

Instructions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees and mist an 8x8 square glass baking dish with cooking spray (I used coconut oil spray!). In a mixing bowl, beat egg then add coconut milk, sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, cardamom and salt. Stir in oats, blueberries and (optional add ins if using) and mix well to combine. Spread oatmeal mixture in prepared baking dish and bake for 30-40 minutes until top is a light toasty brown.

