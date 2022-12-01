Be an expert gift giver with these holiday beauty gift ideas

The right gift can certainly make you feel like a million bucks!
And few know that better than beauty insider Mickey WIlliams.
She joined the show to share a few of her picks that need to be on your gift list or wish list this year!
Featured products
- Lanolips Lip Water Collection Trio Celebrate the season with three stunning shades of Lanolip’s Lip Water in Original, Gold, and Watermelon.
- Lanolips 101 Gold Collection Trio
- Charlotte Tilbury Diamond Chest of Beauty Stars Price: $200 (worth $325)
- Aura Carver Frame
- Save the Girls — Touch screen purses. Purses with a purpose!
- Neom Essential Oil Candles Price: $36.50 and up