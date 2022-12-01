x
Be an expert gift giver with these holiday beauty gift ideas

iBeauty Insider Mickey Williams shares the gift ideas you'll want to give to others and yourself! #newdaynw

The right gift can certainly make you feel like a million bucks!

And few know that better than beauty insider Mickey WIlliams.

She joined the show to share a few of her picks that need to be on your gift list or wish list this year!

Featured products

  1. Lanolips Lip Water Collection Trio Celebrate the season with three stunning shades of Lanolip’s Lip Water in Original, Gold, and Watermelon.
  2. Lanolips 101 Gold Collection Trio
  3. Charlotte Tilbury Diamond Chest of Beauty Stars Price: $200 (worth $325)
  4. Aura Carver Frame 
  5. Save the GirlsTouch screen purses. Purses with a purpose!
  6. Neom Essential Oil Candles Price: $36.50 and up

