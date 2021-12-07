x
New Day Northwest

Still need a gift for your beauty and style-loving friend? Try these

Beauty expert Mickey Williams gives us her recommendations! #newdaynw
Credit: FRANKIiE4 / Baggallini / StriVectin / KING 5
These holiday gifts are perfect for your beauty and style-loving friends.

If you're always on the lookout for the best gifts for the people in your life, but need help figuring out what to get, beauty expert Mickey Williams can help you!

She joined New Day NW to share her picks for beauty and style gifts.

Featured products

  1. Help for our necks and eyes! StriVectin’s Stellar Skincare Tightening Kit
  2. Fragrance for the men in our lives - Paco Rabanne Phantom Eau de Toilette Gift Set
  3. Planet-friendly undies - Kindly
  4. This handy and cool bag - HULKEN Bag (Small)
  5. Bags for travel and running around town - Baggalini
  6. Comfy and trendy shoes - FRANKiE4

Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.

