SEATTLE — Having a smile you are proud of can be a real confidence booster. For many adults straightening their teeth with clear aligners is costly and requires repeated trips to the dentist.

SmileDirectClub offers customers the option of straighter teeth without the fuss.

Dr. Jeffrey Sulitzer, DDS, chief clinical officer of SmileDirectClub says the clear aligner system is designed to address minor to moderate teeth misalignment, including space between teeth, crowding, rotations, etc.

Patients can either come into a SmileShop for a 3-D image scan or opt for a completely at home option. Either way you'll receive your clear aligners in the mail, avoiding the time and money seeing a dentist each month.

Before your aligners are sent, a licensed dentist in your state looks at your scans and impressions and designs a custom smile plan.

How SmileDirectClub works

You can visit a SmileShop for an in-person scan, or the at-home kit to create impressions that you send back. A licensed dentist or orthodontist then designs your custom smile plan. They share a preview of your smile transformation, then create your custom aligners. They ship them to you all at once, so there's no wait. Your assigned dentist or orthodontist will check in every 90 days, guiding your treatment remotely from beginning to end. And you'll get premium teeth whitening that gives results in just one week. After completing treatment and checking with your doctor, you can purchase a set of retainers. You'll wear them only at night to keep your new smile in place.

