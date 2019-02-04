SEATTLE — Research shows grudges hurt the grudge-holder and the grudgee, but letting go of them can be difficult. Forgiveness coach Brenda Reiss has five research-based tips that can help you bury the hatchet, including finding commonalities, taking stock of the power dynamic, and reaching out first. Reiss joins New Day Northwest to talk about her tips that can help you let go.

Reiss works with clients to help them change their perspective on their negative feelings to achieve "Radical Forgiveness." Radical Forgiveness empowers each individual to see their obstacles as opportunities for growth and healing.

