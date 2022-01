University of Washington professor and astronomer Emily Levesque joined New Day NW to talk about her book "The Last Stargazers." #newdaynw

University of Washington professor and astronomer Emily Levesque has been wowed by the stars ever since she was a little girl growing up in Seattle.

In her new book "The Last Stargazers," Levesque gives a behind the scenes look at what life is like as a professional astronomer. She joined New Day NW for a chat!