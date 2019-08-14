SEATTLE — Auction of Washington Wines is a non-profit organization that has been around for 32 years, advocating and supporting Washington State wines through a series of events, proceeds of which benefit Seattle Children’s and Washington State University’s Viticulture and Enology Research.

The annual weekend of events runs Aug 15-17 for 2019 and includes the Winemaker Picnic and Barrel Auction, Winemaker Dinners and Gala.

The Winemaker Picnic and Barrel Auction is Aug 15 at Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery in Woodinville and is Washington’s largest charitable wine-focused event of the year celebrating Washington state wines alongside WA winemakers. This year, over 60 Washington winemakers will be serving more than 100 wines to taste. Attendees will get to get mix and mingle with over 60 Washington winemakers at the event, like today's guest Corey Braunel, Co-Owner, and Winegrower from Walla Walla Valley's Dusted Valley. The winemakers at the event will be serving more 100 wines to taste.

The food at the event is out of this world as well. Guests will sample a huge array of eats from renowned Seattle area restauranteurs and chefs like our guest today, Chef Alex Chan from Tom Douglas Catering. Chef Chan shares two of the recipes he'll be using at the event, from Seattle's iconic eatery, Etta's.

The Winemaker Picnic and Barrel Auction also feature a Silent Auction, Games, and the opportunity to taste barrel samples. Five winning bidders with secure a case of a future release wine prior to its release anywhere else.

Tickets will be available at the door and are $150 each. For more information on the event, visit auctionofwawines.org.

Rub with Love Bristol Bay Sockeye Salmon with Charred Corn Succotash / Tom Douglas

New Day NW

Makes 4 servings

We grill the salmon and char the corn over an applewood fire. Be sure to char the corn ahead of when you grill the fish so you can make the succotash before you put the salmon on the grill.

4 six-ounce Bristol Bay sockeye salmon fillets, skin off

Olive oil for brushing

About 2½ tablespoons Rub with Love Salmon Rub, as needed

For the mojo criollo

¼ cup freshly squeezed orange juice

¼ cup freshly squeezed lime juice

3 cloves garlic, finely chopped

¼ teaspoon toasted and ground cumin

½ teaspoon chopped fresh oregano

Salt to taste

For the succotash

Olive oil as needed

½ cup red bell pepper, small dice

½ cup red onion, small dice

3 ears of corn, charred on all sides on a grill, then the kernels sliced off the cobs with a knife

½ pound Chinese long beans (or use another variety of green bean), blanched until tender, then sliced into small pieces the size of the corn kernels

Fire up the grill for medium-hot direct heat. (See the ingredient list and be sure to char your ears of corn before you are ready to grill the salmon.)

To make the mojo criollo, combine all the ingredients in a bowl and whisk, seasoning to taste with salt. Set aside.

To make the succotash, heat a few tablespoons of olive oil over medium-high heat in a large sauté pan. Add the red pepper and onion and cook until softened and caramelized, stirring and adjusting the heat as needed. Transfer the peppers and onions to a bowl. Add the corn and the green beans to the pan, adding more oil as needed, tossing and stirring over medium-high heat for a few minutes, then add the corn and green beans to the bowl. Add enough mojo criollo to dress the succotash to your liking. Set the succotash aside at room temperature while you cook the salmon.

To cook the salmon, lightly brush the salmon on both sides with olive oil. Pat the Rub with Love Salmon Rub on both sides of each fillet of salmon placing them on a plate. Lightly oil a paper towel and, holding it with tongs, use it to oil the grill grates, then place the salmon on the grill. When the salmon is marked by the grill on the first side, use a spatula to flip to the other side and cook until done to your liking (about 8 to 10 minutes total time depending on the heat of the grill). During this time, keep an eye on the salmon to make sure it doesn’t burn, moving it to a cooler part of the grill if necessary. When the salmon is cooked, remove it from the grill and place on serving plates. Spoon some of the succotash next to the salmon on each plate. Serve.

