SEATTLE — Visitors near and far will unite on the Enumclaw Plateau for a celebration of Scottish traditions and heritage as the Pacific Northwest Highland Games and Clan Gathering returns for its 73rd year.
Kevin Haggard from Premier Meat Pies is giving us a tasty preview of what visitors can enjoy at the Games with his Scottish meat pies.
73rd Pacific Northwest Highland Games and Clan Gathering
Get a taste of Scotland without the travel plans by heading out to the Enumclaw Expo Center, 45224 284th Avenue Southeast, Enumclaw, July 26-28. Friday evening activities are free, and tickets for Saturday and Sunday's festivities are available now.
Watch New Day Northwest 11:00 weekdays on KING-TV Ch.5 or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.