SEATTLE — Visitors near and far will unite on the Enumclaw Plateau for a celebration of Scottish traditions and heritage as the Pacific Northwest Highland Games and Clan Gathering returns for its 73rd year.

Kevin Haggard from Premier Meat Pies is giving us a tasty preview of what visitors can enjoy at the Games with his Scottish meat pies.

Premier Meat Pies will be at the Highland Games this weekend

73rd Pacific Northwest Highland Games and Clan Gathering

Get a taste of Scotland without the travel plans by heading out to the Enumclaw Expo Center, 45224 284th Avenue Southeast, Enumclaw, July 26-28. Friday evening activities are free, and tickets for Saturday and Sunday's festivities are available now.

The Enumclaw Expo Center will be hosting the 73rd annual Highland Games, a celebration of Scotland in our own backyard.

