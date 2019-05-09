SEATTLE — Long before George Takei braved new frontiers in Star Trek, he woke up as a four-year-old boy to find his own birth country at war with his father’s. In 1942 his entire family was forced from their home and placed under military custody under President Franklin D. Roosevelt's Executive Order 9066. Every person of Japanese descent on the west coast was rounded up and shipped to one of ten “relocation centers,” hundreds or thousands of miles from home, and held for years under armed guard. 120,000 Japanese Americans were placed into Internment Camps.

Takei's new memoir, They Called Us Enemy, is a first-hand account of his family's experiences being held for years behind barbed wire by his own government and how those experiences "planted the seeds for his astonishing future." It asks the questions, What does it mean to be American? Who gets to decide? When the world is against you, what can one person do? The Graphic Novel was co-written with Justin Eisinger & Steven Scott and illustrated by artist Harmony Becker.

Your Chance to Meet George Takei

Get Tickets for George Takei presented by University Book Store, Thu, Sep. 5th at 5:30 PM. University Book Store 4326 University Way NE, Seattle WA 98105. Tickets include a copy of They Called Us Enemy and entrance to the signing line for one person.

