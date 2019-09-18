AUBURN, Wash. — Eleven years ago, Army Staff Sargeant George Cloy of Auburn was hit with an enemy mortar while serving in Iraq. He came home with several injuries to his spine, as well as a traumatic brain injury. It took a lot of hard work to get back on his feet, but now he dedicates his time to helping other veterans.

George recently won a contest with La-Z-Boy's Weekend Warrior program, which treats veterans to a fresh homeroom makeover. George and La-Z-Boy Designer Beverly Wright join us to discuss what made him stand out among other contenders and what they did to design the room.

