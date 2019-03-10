Gemma Stafford is a professional chef on a mission to make baking fun for everyone. With a popular Youtube channel reaching close to two million subscribers, Stafford aims to make baking approachable and practical.

She joins us today to discuss her debut cookbook, Bigger, Bolder Baking, and demonstrate how to make a silky-smooth chocolate soup.

EVENT INFO: Cooking Presentation and Book Signing: Viral Sensation Chef Gemma Stafford. Oct. 3rd, 7 PM at the University of Puget Sound, Wheelock Student Center, Rasmussen Rotunda.

Silky-Smooth Chocolate Soup:

3 cups (675 milliliters) full fat milk

1 cup (225 milliliters) heavy cream

2 cups (12 oz/ 340 g) chopped bittersweet chocolate

3 tbsp cornstarch

2 tbsp water

½ tsp salt

2 tsp pure vanilla extract

Whipped cream, for serving

Grated chocolate, for serving (optional)

In a medium saucepan, combine the milk and cream and bring to a simmer over medium heat. Reduce the heat to low, add the chocolate, and whisk until the chocolate starts to melt. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, mix the cornstarch and water together to form a runny paste. This will be stiff at first, but keep mixing until combined and smooth. When the chocolate mixture comes to a simmer, add the cornstarch paste and cook, whisking continuously, for 1 minute, until the soup is thick and smooth. Reduce the heat to very low heat and simmer for 2 to 3 minutes to cook out the raw taste of the cornstarch. Turn off the heat and whisk in the salt and vanilla. Pass the soup through a sieve for a smooth, silky result. Divide the soup among six serving bowls and garnish with some freshly whipped cream and grated chocolate, if you’d like. Enjoy warm.

