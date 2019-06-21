SEATTLE — Some traditions and etiquette suggestions stand the test of time, but what changes are we seeing in modern weddings?

What does all of this look like for both guests and bridal couples?

Amy Vallejo, owner of Anticipate Wedding and Event Planning, breaks it all down so everyone can know what to expect this wedding season.

Invitations

Guests

Make sure to include the name of your plus one.

Never invite more guests than noted on the invitation

Honor the requested RSVP date and send them in on time

Couples

Send your Save the Date 6-8 months in advance

Give your guests enough time to RSVP, at least 4 weeks

Add a stamp to the response card

Include your registry information on a wedding website instead of on your invitations, however, it's okay to include "No gifts, please."

Technology

Guests

Put your phone in silent mode when you arrive.

Be discreet and don't interfere with professional photographers - don't hold your phone or tablets in the air to take your own photos.

Couples

Be clear with your intentions - if you would like guests to refrain from using technology altogether, make sure you have signage indicating that it is an "unplugged wedding

Provide other opportunities for guests to take photos and send out a link to your professional photos to desired family and friends

Kids at Weddings

Guests

Honor the couple's wishes. If there is a "no kid policy," use discretion to ask about extenuating circumstances, like a new baby.

Couples

Make it clear in the invitation where kids are allowed, if at all. For example, ceremony only, reception only, etc.

Many companies offer childcare services for hire to be present at your wedding.

You can provide kid table activities like coloring or an art project, and offer a separate selection of food for kids.

Dress Code

Guests

Be mindful of cues on the invitation. Is the location at the beach or a hotel ballroom? Does it specifically state an attire request, like black tie?

Couples

If attire is important, make it clear so guests aren't left guessing. Indicate the desired attire on invitations and your website.

Gift Registry

Guests

Consider shipping gifts instead of bringing them to the event. Sending gifts before the wedding or within 3 months after is ideal, but up to a year is still okay.

Gift cards are a simple alternative to bringing a heavy mixer to the wedding, as all gifts have to be sent home at the end of the night.

It is still okay to give cash. Check to see if there is a fund set up for the honeymoon or other desire, but checks are always welcome.

Couples

Put your registry information on your wedding website instead of on your invitations.

Start registry at the same time you send out your Save the Date, or 4 to 6 months prior to the big day.

Send out thank you notes, ideally within 3 months after your wedding

