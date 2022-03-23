Get your garden ready for spring

Ciscoe Morris joins us to talk about all things pruning, just in time for the start of spring. #newdaynw

Our good friend Ciscoe Morris joined New Day NW to talk about how to get our gardens ready for Spring! Step one: pruning! It's important to prune your shrubs and other flowering plants early so they look their best once spring is in full force.

Rhododendrons, Camellias, Pieris, Enkianthus, Daphne odora, and Forsythia — pretty much any other Spring-blooming shrubs should be pruned for size and shape soon after the blooms fade. New growth will begin soon after the flowering period ends, and the new growth that occurs will set buds for next year’s flowers. If you wait too long to prune it will interfere with this process and you’ll get fewer blooms next spring.

Rhododendrons should be pruned as soon as possible after the spring blooms fade. The good news is that as long as your Rhodie is healthy, you can prune a rhodie pretty much anywhere. They have what are called adventitious buds that are anywhere a leaf ever grew on the stem and they will grow into branches right near where you make the cut. Believe it or not, I've pruned 20-foot tall Rhodies down to 6 inches from the ground, and although it took a few years for them to bloom again, they grew back to over 10 feet tall in five years. Hence if you're not doing major pruning, you can cut them back a third or more if necessary every few years, or just a foot or so every year to keep them at the desired size.

If you prune Azalea, the timing is the same, but they don't have adventitious buds. Cut back to a spot where they branch out or you could get some dieback.

Camellias also should be pruned after the blooms fade. Camellias that bloom in winter can wait to be pruned until spring, but try to do it before new growth starts. Most Camellias bloom in spring and should be pruned as soon as possible after the blooms fade. You can lower the height practically to the ground without harming them if necessary, but the best way to prune them once they are the desired height is to thin them out. Thinning Camellias make them look rather elegant, and each bloom stands out beautifully. I had a professor who said you should thin them so a bird can fly through it. When he got done showing how to do it, the plant was so thin a Boeing 747 could have flown through it. Don't worry, you can't over do it.

Any other shrub that blooms in spring should be pruned right after blooming ends. That includes Pieris, Enkianthus, Daphne odora, and many others. As a general rule, spring-blooming shrubs can be pruned down by at least a third without doing them harm.

One exception is Forsythia. These bright yellow harbingers of Spring grow fast and often become thugs in the garden. Thin by pruning out at least a third of the oldest branches right to the ground. This will encourage more blooms and keep the plant from taking over the whole garden. Avoid cutting off the end of the branches as you'll get two sprouts for every one you cut. If your Forsythia has turned into a garden munching monster, you can cut the whole thing down to an inch from the ground. Only allow about 20 new branches to grow back, removing all the rest. Prune by thinning every year thereafter and you'll be able to keep it within size and attractive for years to come.