SEATTLE — Ciscoe Morris and Ed Hume threw down in a competition to see who can design the best Mother's Day planter. Who was victorious?

Ciscoe's Plant List

Morris began assembling his planter with a centerpiece of Wilma Goldcrest Monterey cypress, which he said has a lemony smell. "I want a centerpiece that goes with the color of the pot, in proportion to the size of the pot," he explained.

He said he likes to use three of whatever plant he's going to use. His planter featured some high-contrast colors among the flowers, like the fiery Nemesia sunsatia and the rich, Dark Purple African Daisy.

Centerpiece: Cupressus macrocarpa 'Wilma Goldcrest' (Wilma Goldcrest Monterey cypress)

Fillers: Geum 'Starker's Magnificent'

Libertia peregrinans 'Gold Leaf'

Nemesia sunsatia® Blood Orange™

Gerbera Garvinea™ 'Sweet Caroline' (Sweet Caroline Gerbera Daisy)

Osteospermum ecklonis 'FlowerPower Dark Purple' (Dark Purple African Daisy)

Weepers: Crazytunia 'Black Mamba' (Black Mamba petunia)

Ed’s plant list

"Whenever we use containers we use texture, we use different foliage colors and we use different heights," Hume explained. He suggested that people keep the labels for each plant in the planter to know how to care for each one.

"We can mix some of the shade plants in because, remember, the sun is on one side of the container but its fairly shady on the other side," he explained. His planter had a more cascading design and used some Lantana, a flower that attracts butterflies.

Blue-eyed, African Daisy

Million Bells, Uno Red

Million Bells, MiniFamous

Wax Begonia, red

Begonia Solenia

Impatiens, Cosmic Orange

Lemon Licorice Plant

Lobelia, Laguna

Lobelia Regatta

Heliotrope, Marina Blue

Lantana, Flame - attracts butterflies

Bacopa, Giant Snowflake

Alyssum, Clear Crystal White

Related: Celebrate Mother's Day with Mommy and Me outfits

Related: Ciscoe shows us how to add some color to our yards with Brunnera

Watch New Day Northwest 11:00 weekdays on KING-TV Ch.5 or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.