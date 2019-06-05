SEATTLE — Ciscoe Morris and Ed Hume threw down in a competition to see who can design the best Mother's Day planter. Who was victorious?
Ciscoe's Plant List
Morris began assembling his planter with a centerpiece of Wilma Goldcrest Monterey cypress, which he said has a lemony smell. "I want a centerpiece that goes with the color of the pot, in proportion to the size of the pot," he explained.
He said he likes to use three of whatever plant he's going to use. His planter featured some high-contrast colors among the flowers, like the fiery Nemesia sunsatia and the rich, Dark Purple African Daisy.
Centerpiece: Cupressus macrocarpa 'Wilma Goldcrest' (Wilma Goldcrest Monterey cypress)
Fillers: Geum 'Starker's Magnificent'
Libertia peregrinans 'Gold Leaf'
Nemesia sunsatia® Blood Orange™
Gerbera Garvinea™ 'Sweet Caroline' (Sweet Caroline Gerbera Daisy)
Osteospermum ecklonis 'FlowerPower Dark Purple' (Dark Purple African Daisy)
Weepers: Crazytunia 'Black Mamba' (Black Mamba petunia)
Ed’s plant list
"Whenever we use containers we use texture, we use different foliage colors and we use different heights," Hume explained. He suggested that people keep the labels for each plant in the planter to know how to care for each one.
"We can mix some of the shade plants in because, remember, the sun is on one side of the container but its fairly shady on the other side," he explained. His planter had a more cascading design and used some Lantana, a flower that attracts butterflies.
Blue-eyed, African Daisy
Million Bells, Uno Red
Million Bells, MiniFamous
Wax Begonia, red
Begonia Solenia
Impatiens, Cosmic Orange
Lemon Licorice Plant
Lobelia, Laguna
Lobelia Regatta
Heliotrope, Marina Blue
Lantana, Flame - attracts butterflies
Bacopa, Giant Snowflake
Alyssum, Clear Crystal White
