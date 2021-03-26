Game on! Playing “Password” like the 1960’s game show

SEATTLE — It's Game Time! We reimagined the iconic game show Password with some of our friends from Seattle radio stations. Amity teamed up with Lizette Love from KUBE 93.3 The Wake Up Show to take on Taryn Daly and Steve Migs from The Rock of Seattle 99.9 KISW. Taryn and Steve were out for blood after the last time they played a game with Amity. Watch the video above to see who won!
Segment Producer Derek Haas. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.