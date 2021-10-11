Game on! We're playing Heads Up!

It's time again to play one of our all-time favorite games — Heads Up!
Today's teams are Evening host Jim Dever (filling in for Amity) and New Day intern Jason Craig playing against Evening host Kim Holcomb and Evening intern Alex Moore!
Each player has cards with one or two words on them. When they put it up to their head, their teammate has to describe the word, without using the word on the card, to get their teammate to say it. Each round is a minute!
Segment Producer Joseph Suttner. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.