SEATTLE — Another day filled with feasting and football is nearly here, but you don’t have to fill up on junk food to have a tasty Super Bowl Sunday.

Registered dietitian Amy Goodson with Parker’s Plate has some healthy and delicious alternatives that will please a crowd.

“I'm practiced sports nutrition for a long time, so I love football and I love food,” Goodson said. “So Super Bowl is a win-win.”

Avocados are a particularly versatile food to use when crating your game-day menu.

“Everyone knows that guacamole is such a party pleaser, especially on game day” Goodson said. “And honestly, I really love using avocados in so many dishes because they're a heart-healthy fruit – they contain the good-for-you fats, plus they're a good source of fiber and folic acid.”

Guacamole can be prepared several different ways, each providing a unique flavor component to please just about any palate – French onion, or caramelized onion; smoked salmon and capers; and even a pineapple-pomegranate guacamole for a sweet pop.

With both the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers employing red as their primary colors, making a dish with a crimson flare is easy with the use of pomegranate.

“People eat with their eyes” Goodson said. “So when things are colorful, people are going to like them better.”

New Day NW

Instead of traditional chips, toast up some bread to dip with your guacamole. Add some guac to some shrimp for a bite-size delight. For a crunchy snack, turn to pistachios rather than the usual fare for a healthier nosh.

“Nearly 90 percent of the fat found in them comes from that better-for-you, heart-healthy mono- and poly-unsaturated fat, plus a good source of plant-based protein and fiber” Goodson said. “So they really give you a protein, fat and fiber trio that helps you stay full a little bit longer.”

Beyond the snack bowl, pistachios can be mixed up along with Parmesan, rosemary and thyme to use as a breading for chicken tenders, an easy and popular dish to serve guests of any age.

Pistachios can be mixed up along with Parmesan, rosemary and thyme to use as a breading for chicken tenders

New Day NW

To make sure you have food on hand for revelers with more strict dietary requirements, Carrington Farms has you covered with a variety of options, including the ground lupin bean.

“When you're making something plant-based, I love using this ground lupin bean because it's a great substitute for breadcrumbs.” Goodson said. “And what's great about the ground lupin bean is that one serving has, wait for it, 16 grams of protein, only one net carb. So it's gluten-free, it's non-GMO and Keto-friendly.”

Ground lupin bean is a great substitute for breadcrumbs.

New Day NW

Finally, no party is complete without refreshments, and Goodson recommends a pom-pom spritzer, featuring POM Wonderful pomegranate juice, some sparkling water and a splash of lime.

“A great way to add fresh flavor,” she said. “On average, pomegranate juice has a greater antioxidant capacity than green tea, red wine and grape juice. And just one 8-ounce bottle packs the juice of two whole pomegranates with nothing else, no added sugar and no fillers, no preservatives.”

All these healthy snack options and more for Super Bowl Sunday are available at the Parker’s Plate website.

Recipe: Cheesy Spinach & Ground Lupin Bean Stuffed Mushrooms - Carrington Farms Vegetarian, Gluten-free

From Parker's Plate

Prep Time: 10 minutes

10 minutes Cook Time: 25 minutes

25 minutes Total Time: 35 minutes

35 minutes Makes 26 Mushrooms

Ingredients

26 button or cremini mushrooms, remove stems and ﬁnely chop

1 tbsp olive oil

3 shallots, chopped

4 garlic cloves

1/2 tsp basil

1/4 tsp salt

1/4 tsp black pepper

1/3 cup + 1/4 cup Carrington Farms Ground Lupin Bean, divided

10 ounces baby spinach, washed

2 tbsp water or white wine

2 ounce feta cheese, ﬁnely crumbled

3/4 cup grated parmesan cheese, divided

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1/4 tsp red peper ﬂakes

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 375°F. Evenly space mushroom caps on a sheet pan lined with unbleached parchment paper.

2. In a medium skillet over medium heat add olive oil until warm, add shallots, garlic and chopped mushrooms stems, and sauté for 4 minutes. Add basil, salt, black pepper, 1/3 cup ground lupin, spinach, water or white wine, cover for 2 minutes or until spinach is wilted. Add feta cheese, stir until cheese has melted, then fold in 1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese. Remove skillet from heat.

3. In a small bowl combine remaining 1/4 cup ground lupin beans and remaining 1/4 cup parmesan cheese, garlic powder and red pepper ﬂakes, set aside.

4. Spoon spinach mixture into each mushroom cap and sprinkle each stuffed mushroom with the ground lupin bean/parmesan mixture. Bake for 15 minutes, or until cheese is melted and topping is lightly browned.

5. Serve warm.

Notes

Make this dish the night before! Stuff the mushroom caps with the spinach mixture and store in the refrigerator. And in a separate airtight container, store the ground lupin bean/Parmesan mixture. When ready to bake, simple sprinkle ground lupin bean/parmesan mixture over the stuffed mushrooms and bake. If mushrooms are chilled, cooking time make increase to approximately 20 to 25 minutes.

Nutrient Analysis: Serving size: 1 mushroom, Calories: 60 calories, Fat: 3 grams, Saturated fat: 1.5 grams, Carbohydrates: 3 grams, Sugar: 0.5 gram, Sodium: 155 milligrams, Fiber: 1.5 grams, Protein: 5 gram, Cholesterol: 8 milligrams

Recipe: Crunchy Avo Shrimp Bites

From Parker's Plate

Prep Time: 15 Minutes

15 Minutes Serving Size : 2 Shrimp Bites

: 2 Shrimp Bites Servings: 4 people

Ingredients

For the Shrimp:

8 Shrimp, cooked, deveined and shells removed

1/2 Tbsp. Avocado oil

1/2 tsp. Parsley

1/8 tsp. Paprika

1/8 tsp. Crushed red pepper flakes

1/8 tsp. Garlic powder

Salt to taste

For the Guacamole:

1 Avocados From Mexico

8 Slices of cucumber

1/2 tsp. Lemon juice

1/8 tsp. Garlic powder

Salt to taste

Cilantro, chopped for garnish

Crushed red pepper flakes for garnish

Instructions

In a small skillet on medium heat, warm avocado oil, and add shrimp, parsley, paprika, crushed red pepper flakes, garlic powder and salt to taste. Stir the shrimp constantly for approximately 5 minutes. In a small bowl, mash avocado and stir in lemon juice, garlic powder and salt to taste to make guacamole. On a medium plate, evenly spread the cucumber slices. Evenly distribute the guacamole on top of the cucumber slices. Place one shrimp on top of each of the guacamole covered cucumber slices, and garnish with cilantro and crushed red pepper flakes. Repeat this step until there are no remaining ingredients.

Recipe: Guac and Lox Guacamole

From Parker's Plate

Prep Time: 10 Minutes

10 Minutes Serving Size: 1/2 Cup

1/2 Cup Servings: 4 people

Ingredients

2 Avocados From Mexico, cubed

1/2 cup Smoked Salmon, thinly sliced

1/2 cup Whipped cream cheese

1/4 cup Red onion, mined

2 Tbsp. Capers, drained

1 tsp Lemon juice

Salt to taste

Fresh Dill to garnish

Instructions

In a small bowl, add avocados and gently toss with lemon juice. In a medium bowl, combine salmon, cream cheese, onion and capers. Gently toss the avocados into the smoked salmon mixture and salt to taste. Garnish with fresh dill.

Recipe: French Onion Guacamole

From Parker's Plate

Prep Time: 40 Minutes

40 Minutes Serving Size: 1 Cup

1 Cup Servings: 4 people

Ingredients

2 Avocados From Mexico

1/4 Loaf of French bread, cubed

1 Yellow onion, sliced

1/2 cup Gruyere cheese, shredded

3 Tbsp. Avocado oil

1 Clove of garlic

1/2 Tbsp. Onion Soup mix

1 tsp. Lemon juice

Salt to taste

Instructions

Preheat oven to 375ºF degrees. In a small bowl, toss French bread cubes, 2 tablespoons of avocado oil and salt to taste. On a sheet pan covered in foil, evenly distribute French bread cubes. Cook for approximately 18 minutes, or until crispy. Once cooked, remove the croutons from heat and let cool for approximately 5 minutes. Leave the oven on. In a medium cast iron skillet on medium heat, warm remaining tablespoon of avocado oil. Add onion and garlic. Cook onion mixture until caramelized, approximately 15-20 minutes. In a small bowl, mash avocados and stir in lemon juice. Add half the caramelized onion mixture, half the gruyere cheese and onion soup mix to avocado mixture and salt to taste. Sprinkle the remaining caramelized onion mixture with remaining gruyere cheese, and place in the oven until the cheese is melted (approximately 5 minutes). Carefully transfer the melted cheese and caramelized mixture to the top of the guacamole. Place croutons around the edge of guacamole bowl.

Recipe: Wonderful Pistachios Coconut Crusted Chicken

From Parker's Plate

Prep Time: 10 Minutes

10 Minutes Cook Time: 25 Minutes

25 Minutes Servings: 4 People

Ingredients

1 pound chicken tenders

1 cup Wonderful Pistachios No Shells Lightly Salted

1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese

2 tbsp. chopped fresh thyme leaves

1 tbsp. chopped fresh rosemary leaves

1/2 cup coconut flour

1/4 tsp.freshly ground black pepper

2 eggs

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350°F. In a blender, pulse the pistachios a few times, until ground into a coarse powder. Add the parmesan cheese, thyme, and rosemary and pulse again until it is finely chopped. Transfer the mixture to a plate. In a bowl, mix the coconut flour, salt, and pepper. In another bowl, beat the eggs. Dip the chicken breasts in the flour and roll to coat. Dip the chicken in the eggs, shaking off any excess. Roll in the pistachio-parmesan mixture and place on a baking sheet. Repeat with all of the chicken. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, flipping once about halfway through, until browned and cooked through.

