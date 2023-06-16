Gadget gift ideas for dads and grads

From hair dryers to grilling gadgets, ear buds to socks with pockets, Gadget Guy Steve Greenberg has it all.

SEATTLE — Gadget Guy Steve Greenberg has all the latest, award-winning gift picks for the foodie to the techie and everyone in between for Father's Day and graduation season.

Typhur Instaprobe Food Thermometer, $109 — The problem with most instant food thermometers is that they take 4-7 seconds to get a reading and are slightly off due to limitations in their physical design. The Typhur Instaprobe provides ultra fast, super accurate readings in .75 seconds using patented DCTi technology. The crisp, bright OLED, ambidextrous display ensures visible readings even in low light conditions. Whether you’re barbecuing in the backyard at night or at a campsite deep in the woods, you’ll always get clear, accurate results.

Q-Swiper BBQ Grill Cleaner, $15.99 ($12.99 for the 40-count refill) — The Proud Grill Q-Swiper BBQ Grill Cleaner is a safe, bristle and wire free way to easily swipe away grease and grime for a clean grill every time you barbecue. The Q-Swiper combines a grill brush with scraper and tough, moist Q-Swiper BBQ grill cleaning wipes to safely remove tough grease and grime. The Q-Swiper wipes use recognized food contact safe ingredients and natural cleaning agents. The Grill Cleaner Kit comes with 1 grill brush and 25 cleaning wipes with refills available.

TYMO AIRHYPE HAIR DRYER, $169.99 — Whether it’s for Father’s Day or graduation, give the gift of speed and style. TYMO’s new generation high speed hair dryer is built for speed and powered by innovation. Using a 110,000 RPM brushless motor and advanced ionic generator, it’s engineered for performance to achieve salon-quality results. Four temperature settings provide the right level of power for any style and the LCD Digital display gives you full control over your perfect blowout. This robust yet lightweight tool gets you out the door in minutes.

EarFun Air Pro 3, $79.99 — The most affordable noise canceling wireless earbuds with the longest battery life on the market. EarFun Air Pro 3 is the worlds’ 1st LE-Audio Hybrid ANC true wireless earbuds under $80 that utilizes the flagship Qualcomm QC3071 audio SoC, aptX adaptive support, Bluetooth 5.3, LE Audio with the new audio codec LC3 and active noise canceling. These earbuds filter out 95% of noises whether in-flight noise, city traffic or office chatter to deliver life-like sound with a 45-hour long battery — the new EarFun Air Pro 3 lets you have it all.